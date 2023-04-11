The use of artificial intelligence, or AI, has been making headlines lately with ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and other large language models that are able to carry on conversations and produce content.

One local author decided to put AI to the test and had it write a book, "Think Like an AI." Author Chris Singel, who's also a technologist, shared his story of why he wanted to do this, as well as his views on artificial intelligence.

Singel had the idea for a book titled "Think Like an AI." From that seed, he used AI to create a table of contents and then write the entirety of the book.

With minor promotion and publicity to his network, the book reached the status of #1 New Release in the category of "45-Minute Computers & Technology Short Reads" on Amazon.

Singel then prompted an AI to write a pull quote for this press release. Google's Bard replied, "In Think Like an AI, I share my insights on how to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to solve real-world problems. Whether you're a business owner, a marketer, or just someone who wants to better understand the world around you, this book will give you the tools you need to think like an AI."

Think Like an AI can be found on amazon.com.