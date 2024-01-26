These baby names are going extinct in 2024

Names fall in and out of style, just like fashion trends. Websites like BabyCenter track what names are cool, and which ones are not, and it turns out names like "Todd" and "Michelle" are going extinct.

These girls' names saw the steepest decline from 2022 to 2023:



Brooke (down 198 spots) Blake (down 185 spots) Mckenzie (down 184 spots) Brooklynn (down 182 spots) Charli (down 179 spots) Raegan (down 161 spots) Mckenna (down 150 spots) Finley (down 144 spots) Amanda (down 131 spots) Michelle (down 129 spots) Adelynn (down 124 spots) Ariah (down 122 spots) Gracelyn (down 119 spots) Cali (down 114 spots) Diana (down 108 spots) Sawyer (down 95 spots) Alaya (down 94 spots) Angela (down 94 spots) Oaklee (down 93 spots) Norah (down 91 spots)

These boys' names saw the steepest decline over the past year:

Julius (down 189 spots) Jaiden (down 151 spots) Johnny (down 150 spots) Raiden (down 147 spots) Reid (down 143 spots) Brady (down 114 spots) Nasir (down 114 spots) Ronan (down 104 spots) Bradley (down 104 spots) Clayton (down 102 spots) Hendrix (down 99 spots) Princeton (down 98 spots) Bo (down 97 spots) Eden (down 95 spots) Aidan (down 93 spots) Orion (down 92 spots) Preston (down 90 spots) Maximus (down 88 spots) Baylor (down 87 spots) Raphael (down 86 spots)

BabyCenter's State of Baby Names identified and analyzed the most popular baby names since 2004. The extinct baby names draw from the top 500 baby names for each gender submitted by parents about babies born in 2022 and 2023. Then, they looked at which names saw the steepest year-over-year declines.