There's still time to submit a story to KDL's Write Michigan Short Story Contest

Inspired to get creative and write? There's still time to tell a story and submit it to Kent District Library's Write Michigan Short Story Contest.

The contest is open to Michigan writers of all ages, with separate categories for youth, teens, and adults.

The stories must not exceed 3,000 words. There is also a $10 entry fee for writers ages 18 and older. Submission is free for writers ages 17 and under.

The winning stories in the contest will be published in an anthology. There will also be cash prizes given in the following three categories: Judge’s Choice ($500), Judges’ Choice Runner-up ($250), and Readers’ Choice ($250). The panel of judges will be comprised of published authors, editors, professors, and literary agents. The Readers’ Choice winner will be determined by a public vote.

The 2024 Write Michigan awards ceremony will be held in March. Award-winning author and Michigan resident Gary Schmidt will be a keynote speaker at the ceremony. His work includes Orbiting Jupiter (2015), Okay for Now (2011), and The Wednesday Wars (2007). He also wrote a short story for the 2017 Star Wars anthology book From a Certain Point of View, which featured Yoda. Schmidt will also write the foreword to the anthology.

Submissions for the contest will be accepted through November 30.

Submit your story and learn more about the contest at writemichigan.org.