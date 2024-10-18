"There's a Food For That" helps readers prevent and manage common health issues through food

One data scientist and practicing podiatrist teamed up to co-author a book sharing the top 100 foods to fight off the top 100 diseases and conditions affecting Americans.

"There's a Food for That," a first-of-its-kind guide co-authored by data scientist Mark Trudeau and practicing podiatrist Dr. Sadegh Arab, is backed by five years of rigorous medical research and data science methodologies.

The book draws from over 60,000 published medical studies to compile and identify the top `100 diseases and conditions in America, then analyzed the top 10 foods for each disease or condition were identified using statistical calculations. The book provides targeted dietary recommendations to help readers prevent and manage common health issues like diabetes, hypertension, allergies, and more.

"There's a Food for That" breaks down complex health data into actionable advice, making it easier for people to make informed dietary choices. It not only focuses on disease management but also emphasizes the role of nutrition in prevention.

The book avoids vague advice like "eat more vegetables" and instead offers specific guidance, such as consuming almonds for gout or salmon for heart disease, based on data-driven research.

Besides food recommendations, the book features chapters on serving sizes, nutrient values, and references to the top medical studies, ensuring readers understand not just what to eat but why.

"There's a Food for That" is available for purchase online.

