Theater kids unite! A summer camp for grown ups

From the company that produces GR Crime Tours and The Grand Race comes a theater experience unlike any before. From July 30-August 5, adult campers (ages 21+) will receive a script on Sunday and spend the following 6 days learning lines, music, choreography, and other elements of theater from local professionals, building up to a public performance on the evening of Saturday, August 5.

The entire camp will be happening during the evenings at The DAAC, with the final performance being held at Golden Age, Creston Brewery's upstairs venue.

All levels of theater experience are welcome. The Grown Up Summer Camp is limited to only 25 spots! So if you want to join, you have to do it soon.