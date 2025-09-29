The World Ballet Company brings The Great Gatsby Ballet to West Michigan

Already a classic novel, The Great Gatsby continues to delight readers with a story about the glitz and glamour Roaring Twenties and the mysterious Jay Gatsby. The story has seen multiple film and stage adaptations, and the World Ballet Company is now bringing the classic tale through the art of ballet during a nationwide fall tour.

The ballet company is making several stops in Michigan, and one of those is at Muskegon's historic Frauenthal Theater on October 1 at 7 P.M. The performance runs for two hours with a 20 minute intermission.

Tickets range from $39 to $89 and are still available to purchase online.

Co-Producer of the Great Gatsby Ballet, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the World Ballet Company, Gulya Hartwick, spoke with Todd via Zoom to talk about the production.

