"The Unofficial Alcatraz Handbook" illustrates and guides readers through America's most famous prison

Author Kristen Tracy has released her fourth book this year, her latest release taking readers to one of the most famous prisons in America, Alcatraz.

Tracy started her writing career in West Michigan, writing and selling her first five books while finishing her PhD in English and living in Kalamazoo. The house she lived at in Kalamazoo near Asylum Lake while finishing her degree is directly responsible for why she wrote THE UNOFFICIAL ALCATRAZ HANDBOOK: A Complete Guide to the Most Often Asked Questions About the Rock.

Get to know the history and mysteries of Alcatraz Island, home to one of the world's most famous prisons. This landmark off the coast of San Francisco was once home to many well-known criminals, including Al Capone.

Former Alcatraz Island volunteer and seasoned author Kristen Tracy takes young readers on an adventure through the historic prison's grounds in this dynamically illustrated book packed with interesting facts and important stories. From individual cells in the Main Cellhouse to the ruins of the Warden's House, readers will get an in-depth tour of the island and its buildings.

Tracy also shares important stories about how Alcatraz got its name, famous escape attempts, the gardens and the birds of the island, as well as the Native American groups who once occupied "The Rock."

Tracy joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share her experience writing the book, how she developed a relationship with Al Capon's granddaughter during the writing process, and what she's working on next.

