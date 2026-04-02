The Stave and Barrel celebrates one year of opening storefront

The Stave and Barrel was co-founded by the husband-and-wife team of Ed and Tara Schrotenboer in 2020. Based in Zeeland, what began as a creative project to create a half barrel wine rack using whiskey barrels has grown into a small business.

The Stave and Barrel promotes sustainability with these barrels. Authentic bourbon must be aged in a brand-new, untampered barrel. Since the barrels cannot be used more than once, breweries are left to discard their used storage. The Stave and Barrel purchases old barrels from local breweries and wineries to use for re-purposing, and since every piece has their own wood grain, no two products look exactly the same.

A variety of products can be purchased from The Stave and Barrel to elevate your home's decor, including a cribbage board, custom barstools, cabinets, and coffee tables.

The storefront, located at 12330 James St. Suite B50 in Holland, opened their doors in 2025, and the community is invited to celebrate their first anniversary of opening the storefront on Saturday, April 11 beginning at 10 A.M. It is free to attend.

The first 30 guests will receive swag bags, plus additional giveaways will happen throughout the day. An on-site coffee cart from Chey's Coffee Company will be available until 1 P.M., with the Kitchen 55 Food Truck serving meals from 12 to 7 P.M. The anniversary celebration will also feature a tasting event with Michigan-made spirits from 2 to 5 P.M.

The Schrotenboers visited the Morning Mix with a few of their designs to share more about the business' growth and what attendees can look forward to for the anniversary celebration.

Visit thestaveandbarrel.com for more information. You can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram and RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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