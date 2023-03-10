Watch Now
The State of the Child Address puts a spotlight on the challenges kids face every day

Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 11:26:46-05

Children and teens today face challenges and obstacles adults couldn't even dream of. Wedgewood Christian Services is hoping to educate and address those issues with the community at an upcoming event, the State of the Child panel discussion.

The State of the Child event features a panel discussion comprised of West Michigan experts, with insights from local teens, and breakout sessions on focused topics.

The goal of this event is to educate the community on the realities of the challenges kids and families are facing and empower people to provide support and seek out services.

Wedgwood's State of the Child Panel Discussion will take place on March 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

Register by visiting wedgewood.org/sotc.

