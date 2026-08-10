The Silent Soul Exchange brings art and wellness together in Grand Rapids

Brandy Mayweather is the creator of The Silent Soul Exchange, a space where the community can enjoy a silent disco, celebrate creativity, and connect with other members of the community. The Exchange was made possible thanks to a grant from Experience Grand Rapids, and the event will be held at 1530 Event Place on Friday, August 14.

Beginning at 6:30 P.M., attendees will not just be able to enjoy the silent disco. They will also listen to two DJ's, DJ Venus Flytrap and DJ Kesh through the wireless headphones, witness live painting, enjoy adult coloring books, henna art, food art from Darrin Mayweather, a typewriter poet, as well as shop from local art vendors.

The event will also feature wellness experiences through acupuncture, tarot sessions, doula support, and healing journals.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tickettailor.com.

Event spokesperson Nekia Evans sat down with Todd to talk about the event, which can also be RSVP'd to on Facebook.

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