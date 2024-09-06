"The Rocky Horror Show" comes to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A unique experience is coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre in the form of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

A couple of the cast members and ensemble from “The Rocky Horror Show” stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to give viewers a sneak preview of the musical.

In this cult classic more than 50 years old, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” Music, lyrics and book by Richard O‘Brien. This production of The Rocky Horror Show is a Grand Rapids Civic Theatre first!

The Rocky Horror Show will have performances September 13 through October 6.

Tickets are available at grct.org.

