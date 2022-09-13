"The Revolutionists" combines history & comedy at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

A female-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's reign of terror is hitting the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

Four beautiful, bad-a** women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we go about changing the world.



The Revolutionists

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre's production of The Revolutionists will take place September 23 – October 9.

