The Playhouse at White Lake wraps up the season with "Til Beth Do Us Part" and "The Hobbit"

Whether you love taking in the theatre, or your happy place is on stage in the spotlight, The Playhouse at White Lake is the place to go! The season isn’t over, and there are still opportunities to catch a show or audition for the next production.

The Playhouse at White Lake’s production of “Til Beth Do Us Part” will host its final performance the weekend of August 16-18. For these shows, there will be an option to take part in the “Pay What You Can Summer Theatre Festival,” where patrons can pay what they want to see the play.

Then on August 19 and 20, the playhouse will be hosting auditions for their production of “The Hobbit,” an original production based on the book by JRR Tolkien. Auditions are free from 2-4 p.m. on Monday and 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, however, there will be an opportunity to sign up for a $75 workshop.

The Playhouse at White Lake is located at 304 S Mears Ave. in Whitehall.

To learn more about upcoming shows, visit theplayhouseatwhitelake.org or follow them on Facebook.

