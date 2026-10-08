'The Notebook' musical brings Broadway love story to Grand Rapids Oct. 13-18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Broadway musical adaptation of "The Notebook" is coming to Grand Rapids next week.

The national tour plays DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, for eight performances Tuesday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 18.

Based on the best-selling Nicholas Sparks novel that inspired the 2004 film, the musical follows Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.

The show features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter, a writer on NBC's "This Is Us." It is directed by Michael Greif, known for "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Rent," and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The Chicago Tribune called the production "absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed."

Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The show runs about 2 hours and 20 minutes with one intermission. It is recommended for ages 10 and up and uses flashing lights, periods of darkness and theatrical haze.

Tickets are available through Broadway Grand Rapids and the DeVos Place box office.