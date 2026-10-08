Fire breaks out at Grand Haven High School; classes dismissed for the remainder of the day

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day Thursday at Grand Haven High School after a bathroom fire forced students, teachers and staff to evacuate the campus earlier in the day.

In a letter to parents, district officials asked parents to refrain from coming to the school to pick up their kids until a dismissal plan has been communicated. Officials said in a news release they were working with the school and emergency personnel “to develop a plan to ensure students can get home safely.”

It was not immediately clear when the fire started, with district officials only saying it started in one of the school’s bathrooms before smoke spread throughout the building, prompting the evacuation of the whole school.

Officials said all students and staff were safely evacuated.

“Students will be given an opportunity to retrieve their belongings from the building within the next hour, as conditions allow,” district officials said.

They stressed they would communicate more details about dismissal and transportation arrangements as soon as the plan is finalized.

This is a developing, breaking news story. Stay with FOX17 for the latest.

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