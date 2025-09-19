The Next Generation of Innovators: Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair Returns

The Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair is more than just a marketplace; it's a launchpad for young minds. Inspired by the Acton Children's Business Fair, a nationwide initiative, the Grand Rapids fair provides a safe and supportive setting for kids to explore their entrepreneurial spirit. The core mission is to empower children to create something with their hands and minds, sell it to the public, and experience the freedom and responsibility of managing their own money.

This year, the fair is set to take place in Grandville on Saturday, September 20th, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Grandville Farmers Market.

Watch our interview for more info. You can also learn more by visiting grchildrensbusinessfair.com or following them on Facebook and Instagram.