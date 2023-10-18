The musical score of "Coco" comes to life through the Grand Rapids Symphony

Disney's "Coco" is a vibrant tale of family, fun, and adventure as an aspiring young musician named Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. The film's musical score will be brought to life in an upcoming concert presented by the Grand Rapids Symphony, as well as some future holiday concerts.

This family-friendly, live-to-picture concert event features Michael Giacchino’s beautiful musical score and the 2017 two-time Academy Award®-winning film for Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature Film.

Performances for "Coco" will take place on November 3 at 7 p.m. and November 4 at 2 p.m.

Other upcoming performances by the Grand Rapids Symphony center around other classic movies and the holidays.

"Elf" in Concert will take place on December 1 at 2 p.m. and December 2 at 2 p.m.

Then, the Holiday Pops will feature all the holiday classics, being performed December 21-23.

For a limited time, get 50 percent off select concerts, now through the end of the year, with Grand Rapids Symphony's "Before it Snows" sale.

Purchase tickets and learn more about these shows at grsymphony.org.