The Mitten Vintage Market to host block party at Second Vibess

The Mitten Vintage Market is a traveling shop of local vendors, making their way across the state at various locations throughout the year. Whether you are someone looking for a unique outfit, shopping sustainably, or in it for the thrill of the thrifting hunt, lots of goodies can be found at the Market's pop-up events.

On Saturday, August 8, shoppers will be able to participate in The Mitten Vintage Market's block party, hosted at Art Prize winners Second Vibess' storefront. Over 60 vendors selling vintage and handmade clothing, accessories, decor, and more will set up shop from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

There is no admission fee to attend. Second Vibess is located at 555 Monroe Ave.

The Mitten Vintage Market owner Anthony Wis and Second Vibess co-owners Kaitlynn Fitzpatrick and Camille Steverson visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event and what shoppers can expect!

To apply as a vendor for future events and to check out upcoming visits from The Mitten Vintage Market, visit mittenvintage.com.

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