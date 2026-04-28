The Mitten Vintage Market sets up shop in Calder Plaza this weekend

The Mitten Vintage Market is a group of traveling vintage shops, where local and small businesses gather together state-wide for a one-stop market shop of all things vintage, from clothing to jewelry and more.

The market will set up shop in Calder Plaza on Saturday, May 2 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M., featuring unique pieces from over 70 vendors. Those who love the thrill of the thrift hunt can see what's available, all while promoting sustainability and small business support.

checkedoutvtg owner Josh Meza and Busy Bee owner Bee Zuhl visited the Morning Mix to share more about what to find!

Visit mittenvintage.com for more information including keeping up with future stops.

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