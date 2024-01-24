The Lakes Church hosting Night to Shine prom for people with special needs

Prom night is such a core memory for so many people and is something everyone should be able to experience. The Lakes Church is hosting a prom night celebrating people with special needs at Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Night to Shine is hosted by churches all around the globe who desire to share the love of Christ with their community of people with special needs.

Night to Shine is a donation-based event including a red carpet entrance complete with a warm crowd and paparazzi, hair and makeup stations, limo rides, flowers, dinner, dancing, karaoke, gifts, and so much more.

The event will take place at The Lakes Church in Fruitport on February 9 from 6-8:30 p.m.

For more information or to RSVP to Night To Shine, head to Eventbrite.