The Job Post helps men & women recovering from addiction & hard times

For those recovering from addiction or other life events that set them back, finding work is a key part of getting back on their feet. The social enterprise of Guiding Light Mission, The Job Post, is a great resource for those needing to find work.

The Job Post exists to serve men and women in their quest for consistent work and new job opportunities. Our goal is to quickly connect local employers with qualified, eager, pre-screened candidates so that all parties may gain a mutual benefit for the betterment of the community.

They're a full-service talent placement firm, specializing in full-time, sustainable work, but also can find temporary and direct hire positions.

To learn more about career or volunteer opportunities available through The Job Post, visit JobPostStaffing.org or call (616) 214-7991.

This Pay It Forward Segment was sponsored by Guiding Light.