The Job Post assists adults in finding stable employment

Guiding Light has a mission to rescue, offer recovery, and help re-engage men and women in the West Michigan area. Part of that recovery includes stable employment, which is provided by their employment division, The Job Post.

The Job Post is a full-service talent placement firm, specializing in full-time, sustainable work, but also can find temporary and direct hire positions. This department of Guiding Light exists to serve men and women in their quest for consistent work and new job opportunities.

The Job Post's goal is to quickly connect local employers with qualified, eager, pre-screened candidates so that all parties may gain a mutual benefit for the betterment of the community. Many positions they offer are open to ex-felons as well.

Learn more by visiting JobPostStaffing.org or calling (616)-214-7991.

