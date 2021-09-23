"The Impossible Mile" shares journey of man with cerebral palsy becoming ironman athlete

Johnny Agar was born with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture. For most, this would have made the dream of becoming an athlete impossible, but through incredible perseverance and an amazing support group, Johnny became an ironman athlete.

Now, he and his mom, Becki have co-authored a book, The Impossible Mile: The Power In Living Life One Step at a Time, sharing his journey.

The Impossible Mile shares valuable life lessons, sometimes with a bit of humor, that is sure to inspire with the wisdom, maturity, and determination of Johnny, who candidly shares stories of his family’s strength in weaknesses, hope in the midst of heartache, and joy in spite of seemingly impossible obstacles.

Born with cerebral palsy, Johnny used a wheelchair, depended on others to care for him and took his first steps—23 total—at 11 years old. Johnny became an athlete by competing in 5k races with his dad pushing him along. Later, through leaning on his faith and pure determination, Johnny walked his first impossible mile, persevering for 1.5 hour to complete.

He gained international attention for participating in countless races with his father, including the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Johnny and Beki will be at a book signing on Thursday, September 23 at Baker Book House, located at 2768 East Paris Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The signing will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.