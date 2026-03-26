The iHeart Radio Music Awards are tonight! Who's nominated and where to watch

The 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards air at 8 P.M. on Fox 17 tonight, featuring Ludacris as the event host, and Taylor Swift leading the nominations with nine.

Additionally, John Mellencamp and Miley Cyrus will be honored with the Icon Award and Innovator Award, respectively.

The awards celebrates music heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the app, where winners are chosen by fan vote. Todd and Michelle sat down with our friend Lauren "Shmitty" Smith to share their predictions!

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