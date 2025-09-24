The Harlem Globetrotters bring 100 Year Tour to Grand Rapids

The Harlem Globetrotters have been dazzling and delighting audiences for 100 years. The exhibition team broke racial barriers and introduced women athletes to professional basketball, featuring trick shots, superstar slam dunks, fast dribbling, and fun for audience members of all ages.

The team will be play against the Washington Generals at Van Andel Arena as part of their 100 Year Tour in the 2025-26 season, stopping in Grand Rapids on January 4. Tip-off begins at 3 P.M., and it will be the second of five Michigan dates in January. Tickets are available to purchase online and begin at $49.

Two of the team's players, Rochell "Wham" Middleton and Cherelle "Torch" George, visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about the upcoming tour.

Visit harlemglobetrotters.com for more information.

