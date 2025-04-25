The HaiComedy Experience combines poetry with comedy

Grand Rapids-based The HaiCuu Experience meets comedy!

Featuring an eclectic blend of local comedians and poets, the first HaiComedy Experience will be held at AllArtWorks Viewing Studio for one night only tonight, April 25, at 8 P.M. Doors open at 7:30 P.M.

Comedian Mike Logan and poet & curator Cuu JoSama stopped by the Morning Mix to give viewers a taste of what to expect at tonight's event.

For more information, you can check out the event on Facebook. Tickets cost $20 and are available to purchase on Eventbrite.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok