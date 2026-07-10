The Great Gatsby heading to Broadway Grand Rapids

The Great Gatsby is one of the country's most beloved novels, originally published in 1925 and has been translated in over 40 languages, continues to sell over 500,000 copies annually, and has been adapted in a variety of films, television shows, and more. Lately, the classic story from F. Scott Fitzgerald has been adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical that brings new life to the glitz, glamour, and hedonism of the Roaring Twenties.

"The Great Gatsby" is heading to DeVos Performance Hall as part of Broadway GR's season from July 21 through 26. Audiences will follow the life of millionaire Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of Daisy Buchanan with music and choreography that is just as extravagant as the 1920s backdrop.

All performances are at 7:30 P.M., with a matinee performance at 2 P.M. on Saturday, July 25. The show runs for two and half hour with one intermission and is recommended for audience members ages ten and up.

Lila Coogan, who portrays Myrtle Wilson in the show, spoke to Todd via Zoom to talk about the production.

Visit broadwaygrandrapids.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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