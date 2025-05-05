The Grand Rapids Game Show Experience brings television entertainment to reality

Grand Rapids gets the game show treatment with the Grand Rapids Game Show Experience!

Hosted by Steve Zaagman, The Grand Rapids Game Show Experience is a different kind of live entertainment compared to local trivia nights. This experience is designed to feel like community members are stepping onto a real television game show set, complete with audience participation. Contestants will engage in a night of challenges, interactivity, and trivia with buzzers and LED displays.

The Grand Rapids Game Show Experience occurs at the Rapid River Stillhouse on two nights: May 7 and May 21. For both nights, doors open at 6 P.M., with the game show beginning at 6:30 P.M.

Steve visited the Morning Mix and brought a little bit of the Grand Rapids Game Show Experience with him. Watch the video above to see how Todd and Michelle fared in this unique experience!

For more information and to sign up as a participant, look for the event on Eventbrite.

