The Good Cookie Sweet Shop gets ready for grand opening May 22

Cookies are one of the best comfort foods, and Grand Rapids can take comfort in knowing they can be bought fresh from a new shop opening up on May 22, The Good Cookie Sweet Shop.

The Good Cookie Sweet Shop creates delicious, hand-crafted, unique, melt-in-your-mouth gourmet cookies, chocolates, and sweets.

The Grand Opening will take place Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be music, activities for the kids to enjoy, bag decorating to benefit Kids' Food Basket, and lots of sweet treats!

To look at their menu, visit thegoodcookiesweetshop.com or call (616)-965-6622.

Also, keep track of what they're up to on Facebook and Instagram.