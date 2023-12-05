Watch Now
The first-ever BBQ & Beer Bash is coming to Kalamazoo

The first-ever BBQ & Beer Bash is coming to Kalamazoo in February 2024.

BBQ & Beer Bash is the latest creation for Outlier Events, with the mission to make people happy, one crazy event at a time.

Attendees can expect delicious smoked, grilled and barbecued food, along with dozens of different beers to try. All ages are welcome.

The event will take place on February 17 at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo.

Tickets can be purchased at thebbqandbeerbash.com.

Outlier Events has been behind such festivals as Donut & Beer Fest, Mac & Cheese Fest, Taco & Tequila Fest and more.

