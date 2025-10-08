The Finish Line to a New Beginning: Guiding Light’s 5K Coming Soon

Guiding Light, a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals find lasting recovery from addiction, is inviting the community to lace up to support the work they do all year long.

The organization’s annual 5K Run/Walk returns to Millennium Park on Saturday, October 11, at 9 a.m., celebrating physical transformation, resilience, and the power of community during National Recovery Month.

All race proceeds go directly to support Guiding Light recovery programming, including fitness programs. The fitness programming supported by the race funds includes:

YMCA group memberships

Weekly CrossFit classes and Tabata workouts

Yoga and mindfulness sessions

Subsidized gym memberships for sober-living residents

Participation in other community races

Outdoor activities like paddleboarding, pickleball, and cycling

To learn more about Guiding Light’s mission, register to run or walk, or become a sponsor, visit www.guidinglightworks.org/5k or call (616) 451-0236.

