The Fields of Michigan brings unique winter glamping experience to downtown Detroit

Do you love the great outdoors, but not the "roughing it" part? The Fields of Michigan is bringing the experience of glamping to a Detroit Hotel and restaurant so people can enjoy camping during the cold winter months with a special winter experience called Camp Birdy.

Irene Wood, the local entrepreneur behind The Fields of Michigan, talks about how people can sign up for this experience.

Irene Wood founded The Fields to share her love for West Michigan, and the hometown pride of South Haven. Set on a working blueberry farm, just 3 miles from Lake Michigan The Fields offers 19 lush guest tents, The Fields Spa, and the space for guests to slow down and reconnect.

Camp Birdy by The Fields Of Michigan brings the experience of outdoor luxury to downtown Detroit in a collaboration with Shinola hotel.

The Fields’ Camp Birdy at San Morello offers a festive and cozy destination for locals and tourists alike, with private, decked-out glamping boxes where guests can enjoy fine dining and seasonal cocktails. Menu options include alpine-style fondue, seafood towers, roasted leg of lamb, and desserts like the molten chocolate tower.

A holiday tent bar (located near the glamping boxes) will offer both guests and passersby a spot to grab hot cocktails and cider and “hand warmers” like apple hand pies, caramel corn, and more. The Fields’ signature red Ford pickup truck will be spilling out with trees and wreaths for sale throughout the holiday season.

Each reservation for San Morello's private chalets has a booking fee starting at $135/pp. Reservations are now available for bookings starting Friday, December 10 at sanmorello.com/campbirdy.

To schedule your stay, or to learn more, visit thefieldsofmichigan.com.