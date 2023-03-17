The Essence & Wellbeing of Women Over 50 celebrates and uplifts older women of color

The world celebrates the young, but with age comes confidence, wisdom, and often a host of things that make people feel old. There's a special event coming up targeting women, specifically women of color, in an effort to help them feel seen, uplifted, and connected, at The Essence & Wellbeing of Women Over 50 conference.

The Essence & Wellbeing of Women Over 50 will host dynamic speakers and a vendor fair will add education and fun, providing information about physical and mental health, finances and estate planning, legal and trust planning, and more.

The event will take place on March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Seidman Center at Grand Valley State University.

Tickets are available at $25 for attendees, which includes breakfast, lunch, and a t-shirt. Vendor tables are available for $50. Links for both are available at wellnessasheressence.com.