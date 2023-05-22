The Delta Project working with young men to break the generational cycle of incarceration

Fox 17 is launching A Path Forward, a new station initiative dedicated to building bridges, connecting families with resources, and being a part of the solution when it comes to youth violence and crime in our communities. From the way we cover stories to those stories we choose to share, Fox 17 is hoping to create real change and lift up the young people who live in West Michigan.

One organization that does this on a daily basis is The Delta Project, an organization that helps young people who are involved in the juvenile justice system, inspiring them to share their stories through education and even supporting young fathers.

The Delta Project began in late 2017 with a desire to use simple human storytelling to help people see their circumstances from a different perspective. This vision led to the creation of the Delta Project team – a group of people committed to amplifying the stories of students caught in the cycle of incarceration.

The Delta Project embraces a therapeutic process to address the deeper trauma and mental health issues facing young men in juvenile detention. The Delta Project helps young men see what they can truly become through a multi-channel platform including creative thinking workshops, one-on-one mentoring, social media outreach, and purposeful video conversations.

Learn more by visiting thedeltaproject.co or call (616)-308-3789.