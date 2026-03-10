The Comedy Project returning as Laughfest partner

Gilda's LaughFest is set to return tomorrow through March 15, celebrating laughter for the health of it for the past 15 years.

The comedy fest will feature over 30 free and ticketed events across 10 West Michigan venues, including new headliner Monet X Change at The Big Room this Saturday at 7 P.M.

Other new events for this year's LaughFest include a Misfit variety show at Villa Bar and Banquet, Michigan Mashup Variety Show at Midtown, Carl Sobel and North Kent Comedy Team at Atwater Brewing, and Breaking the News: Improv Comedy at The Comedy Project, where the location is returning as a partner for this year's event and will host a variety of events throughout the week.

All LaughFest proceeds will support Gilda's Club Grand Rapids' cancer and grief emotional health programs.

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Marketing and Communications Specialist Sierra Belz and Joe Anderson from The Comedy Project visited the Mix to share more about the partnership and what attendees can look forward to!

Visit laughfestgr.org for more information including a full schedule of events.

