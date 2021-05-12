The Comedy Project reopens its doors for in-person comedy shows

If you're a fan of comedy shows and have been missing the live experience, The Comedy Project's doors have reopened bringing laughter to all!

In-person shows will resume on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Seating will be limited as the venue will be operating at 20 percent capacity.

Shows being performed will be Battle Bots improv show on Fridays at 10 p.m., 328 Days Later, and so many more.

In-person comedy classes are also back, including the upcoming class, "Bring Your Weird," with registration closing May 15.

The Comedy Project is located at 540 Leonard St. Northwest.

To learn more about these comedy shows and classes, visit thecomedyproject.com or call (616) 369-7469.