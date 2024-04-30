The Coffee Crew GR provides an empowering and inclusive workspace for adults with disabilities

There's a new coffee shop in town that not only provides roast and grind-to-order cups of coffee but focuses on a very important mission of challenging perceptions of people with special needs.

The Coffee Crew GR is a local small-batch coffee company that provides an empowering and inclusive workspace for adults with disabilities. It is a for-profit effort to demonstrate the capabilities of these workers.

The cafe features high-quality Arabica beans sourced from certified organic, fair trade, sustainably operated growers. They offer several different blends, light and dark roast, espresso, and java cookies. Every purchase is contributing to making a meaningful difference in society.

The Coffee Crew GR is located in Comstock Park in the Cooking Connection. The Cooking Connection is connected to several other food businesses that empower and support one another.

