The Closet Coach shares packing and organizing strategies for college

Back to school season isn't just for the K-12 students! As many college students return to campus or are leaving home for the first time, knowing what to pack and how to optimize storage in dorm room spaces is essential.

Sara Gillespie from The Closet Coach visited the Morning Mix and shared different strategies for college packing and dorm room organizing! Viewers can also scan the QR code below to access Sara's guide for college dorm closet essentials.

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