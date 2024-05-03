The City of Grand Rapids 10th annual Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit takes place on May 18

Being a part of a community means having the ability to share ideas and have opinions heard. The City of Grand Rapids is hosting a summit with that goal in mind on May 18.

Summit brings Grand Rapids residents and stakeholders together to learn, strategize, and connect to strengthen neighborhoods and belonging in the community, with the overall goal of making Grand Rapids a more equitable place for all to live, work, and play.

The theme for this year's Summit is "Embracing The Power of Tension, Tenacity, & Intentionality." Through a series of workshops aligned with local efforts and strategies, we will explore ways to foster belonging and inclusivity by embracing the many teachings learned over the past 10 years.

The Summit will take place at the Downtown GVSU Pew Campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see a complete schedule, visit publicinput.com/2024GRSummit.