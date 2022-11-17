"The Chosen" Season 3 episodes to premiere in theaters on Nov. 18

The Chosen, a series about Jesus' life, just finished filming its third season in September. To celebrate the show's success and to share its creation with those unfamiliar with the web series, the first two episodes of season three will be shown in theaters nationwide- including West Michigan- on November 18.

Actors Elizabeth Tabish and Paras Patel, who plays Mary Magdalene and Matthew on the show, talk about their time on "The Chosen," and why it's a must-see for Christian and non-Christian audiences.

The web series has been viewed over 420 million times since its creation in 2017, and that number continues to grow. The creators plan to tell the story of Jesus in seven seasons.

The Chosen will premiere at the following theaters in West Michigan on November 18:

To learn more about the show and which theaters are participating near you, visit TheChosen.tv.

This segment is sponsored by Angel Studios.