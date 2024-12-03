The Cars for Kids Gala on January 29 to support Mary Free Bed Foundation

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Each year, the Michigan International Auto Show showcases the latest in the automotive world with a great show. They also host a preview night called “The Cars for Kids Gala” to help support West Michigan organizations like the Mary Free Bed Foundation.

The celebratory evening brings the community together for an evening of philanthropy and exploring all that’s new in technology, innovation, performance, and luxury.

The gala will take place at DeVos Place on January 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person and all proceeds will directly support the Mary Free Bed Kids pediatric rehabilitation program.

The Auto Show runs from January 30 through February 2.

Get more information about the gala and auto show at grautoshow.com.

