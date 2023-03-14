Watch Now
The Boxed Bowtique shares Spring Break fashion trends

Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 11:59:08-04

Spring Break is the ultimate excuse for a seasonal getaway. Whether you're planning on relaxing on a beach, visiting a major city, or exploring a new country with close friends, now is the time to find the perfect clothing.

Britt and Bre, the sister-duo at The Boxed Bowtique, share the hottest Spring Break fashion trends to wear on your vacation.

In addition to new spring styles, The Boxed Bowtique recently launched a new app for their store, allowing for easier shopping from a mobile device. The app is available on Google Play and The App Store.

The Boxed Bowtique is located at 135 Chicago Dr. Suite #2, in Jenison.

Start shopping and learn more at theboxedbowtique.com. Also, follow them on Instagram.

