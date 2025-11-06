"The Book of Mormon" returns to the Grand Rapids stage

The Book of Mormon is the 14th longest-running show in Broadway history, with over 4,000 performances since its premiere in 2011. The show has won nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and has played in 13 countries and 134 cities globally.

The musical is returning to Grand Rapids this fall for a week-long series from November 5 through 9. Showtimes are at 7:30 P.M. Thursday through Saturday, or 6:30 P.M. on Sunday. Two matinee performances will be held at 2 P.M. on November 8 and 1 P.M. on November 9.

The show features Midwest natives Sam McLellan and Jacob Aune in the roles of Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, with Aune making his national tour debut with The Book of Mormon and the musical being one of the first shows Sam viewed on stage in 2013.

The show last for approximately two and a half hours with one intermission. The show contains explicit language, and children under five will not be allowed admittance.

Sam and Jacob sat down with Michelle to discuss the show.

