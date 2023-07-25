The Blue Paradox exhibit highlights the plastic pollution crisis in the ocean

An immersive experience highlighting the plastic pollution crisis is now closer to home. The Blue Paradox presented by SC Johnson in partnership with Conservation International is up and running in Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry, and it shows how the plastic pollution crisis is relevant to West Michigan and where we live.

The Blue Paradox is a powerful, immersive experience where guests can walk beneath the ocean’s surface, explore the impact plastic pollution has on this vital natural resource, and discover the meaningful actions needed to stop plastic waste from becoming pollution.

The Blue Paradox aims to illuminate a paradox when it comes to plastic use: while the widespread use of plastic in our daily lives has led to considerable advancements in modern society, increased convenience, and reduced reliance on natural resources, it has become one of the most pervasive pollution issues facing the ocean ecosystem and the planet.

The Blue Paradox experience is free with entry costs to the museum.