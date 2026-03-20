The BIGG Spotlight: Steve Minard

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Biggby Coffee and the Morning Mix are launching a special year-long campaign for 2026. Called "The BIGG Spotlight", this initiative recognizes children and families in West Michigan, focusing on a different community need each quarter.

For the first quarter of 2026, we are focusing on children's literacy and recognizing Steve Minard, principal at North Godwin Elementary School. As March is Reading Month continues, North Godwin Elementary makes literacy a priority and not just a goal for students. His leadership in the school as approached reading to fit every student's abilities, from having reading challenges, hosting guest readers, classroom goals, and more.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle's visit to North Godwin Elementary School, where they read to some of the students during their visit and present the school with a $1,000 donation to support their literacy programs!

Visit the Fox 17 website for more information on The BIGG Spotlight.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok