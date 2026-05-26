The BIGG Spotlight: Salvation Army Muskegon County

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Biggby Coffee and the Morning Mix have launched a special year-long campaign for 2026. Called "The BIGG Spotlight", this initiative recognizes children and families in West Michigan, focusing on a different community need each quarter.

We are recognizing The Salvation Army of Muskegon County and their mission towards providing fresh food for those in need.

The Salvation Army works directly with local retailers and farmers markets, ensuring that whether someone is unhoused or unable to receive food stamps is still able to receive fresh food through the food pantry. The main branch features a grab-and-go pantry, frozen meals, and a donation station for local farmers to drop off excess produce to give back to the community.

The Salvation Army of Muskegon County is located at 1221 Shonat Street.

Social Services Coordinator Bridget Larson and Corps Officer Major Lynneta Poff visited the Morning Mix to share more about the services the Salvation Army provides.

Visit samuskegon.org for more information.

Visit the Fox 17 website for more information on The BIGG Spotlight.

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