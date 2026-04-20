The BIGG Spotlight: Kids' Food Basket

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Biggby Coffee and the Morning Mix have launched a special year-long campaign for 2026. Called "The BIGG Spotlight", this initiative recognizes children and families in West Michigan, focusing on a different community need each quarter.

For the second quarter of 2026, we are focusing on food insecurity in West Michigan and recognizing Kids' Food Basket.

Kids' Food Basket serves children and families in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, and Muskegon Counties by providing sack supper meals to children in their schools. Michigan has over 1.5 million people facing food insecurity, and over 41,000 of those are children ages zero to 17 in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, and Muskegon Counties.

Volunteers are always on hand to pack these meals, containing nutritious food and a decorated brown bag. In fact, over 30% of Kids Food Basket's volunteers are under the age of 18!

Kids' Food Basket's communications specialist, April Butler, sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more about how the organization continues to impact West Michigan.

Visit the Fox 17 website for more information on The BIGG Spotlight.

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