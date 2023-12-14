The best toys for holiday gifts for kids of all ages

Christmas will be here before we know it! If you're still looking for the perfect gift, Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, is here to share the top toys for children of all ages.
Product: Canal Toys So Slime DIY Sensory Slime Factory
Brand: Canal Toys
Age: 6+
MSRP: $24.99
Where to buy: Amazon.com
Description:
- Make your own sensory slime with So Slime DIY Slime Factory from Canal Toys!
- Choose your own sensory mixins combos to create unique slimes to squish, stretch, crunch, and create all those ASMR feels!
- Select your slime powder color, add water and turn the crank to mix it up in just minutes. Add decorations and sensory mixins to customize.
Product: Pix Brix Arctic Set
Brand: Pix Brix
Age: 6+
MSRP: $34.99
Where to buy: Amazon.com
Description:
- Pix Brix is a revolutionary pixel art puzzle brick that allows the artist to create 2D and 3D pixel art builds with a patented 1 piece design. This pixel art kit for kids and adults is fun, reusable, and compatible with other brick brands and sets.
- Explore the arctic circle with this 1,906-piece arctic playscene, which features 10 awesome arctic animals including: polar bear, whale, narwhal, snow fox, walrus and penguin!
- Create and pixelate to your heart’s content with Pix Brix!
Product: Bedtime DefenderzBrand: Scentco
Age: 3 months and over
MSRP: $29.99
Where to buy: Amazon.com
Description:
- Snuggle up to the new team of super-powered Bedtime Defenderz from Scentco.
- The Bedtime Defenderz are on a mission to protect kids from the “bad guys'' when it’s time for lights out.
- Each sleep companion includes a bedtime story comic book, power band slap bracelet, and glow-in-the-dark belt buckle.
Product: woom ORIGINAL Bikes
Brand: woom
Age: Bikes start for ages 18 months and go up to 14 years
MSRP: Price range $249- $699
Where to buy: woom.com
Description:
- woom ORIGINAL bikes are innovative balance and pedal bikes designed specifically for kids to grow with the rider.
- Available in a variety of sizes and colors for kids up to 14 years old.
Product: NEW! Glo Pals Sensory Jars
Brand: Glo Pals
Age: 18 months and up
MSRP: $20
Where to buy: GloPals.com
Description:
- Kids will adore this light-up sensory jar filled with tumbling shapes in eye-catching colors.
- Dual handles make it easy to hold and the portable design is great for on-the-road entertainment.
Product: Connetix Tiles Rainbow Rectangle Pack 18pc
Brand: Connetix Tiles
Age: Varies by product
MSRP: $75
Where to buy: Amazon.com
Description:
- The 18 Piece Rainbow Rectangle Pack includes three rectangle sizes in 6 colors designed to spark imagination and creativity!
- This pack will give your builds the extra stability and structure you need to create bigger, more elaborate designs.