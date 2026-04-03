The Belong Project provides dignity and comfort to foster children and families

When children enter the foster care system, they are often forced to leave with the clothes on their backs and only a single bag to hold their belongings. A new ministry based out of The Local Church in Grand Rapids is aiming to support the children and families in the foster care system, including adoptive families.

"The Belong Project" was born from the church's observation of engaging in fellowship with foster and adoptive families within the congregation. From holding conversations with other foster moms and recognizing what children need in the first 24 to 48 hours of arriving in a home, The Belong Project was born.

The Belong Project has mobilized the church by packing duffel bags containing essential items for a child, including two new or gently used outfits, new pajamas, underwear, socks, toiletries, and school supplies. The duffel bags also contain a blanket, stuffed animal, book, and finger nightlight. The family also receives a frozen meal.

All volunteers of The Belong Project are trained and receive a background check, and families and case managers can also request additional support if needed.

Emily Joldersma, Missions Coordinator at The Local Church of Grand Rapids, sat down with Michelle to share more about The Belong Project.

The Local Church of Grand Rapids is located at 1300 East Beltline Ave SE. You can learn more at localchurchgr.org as well as their Facebook page.

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