The Beastro: Fresh Canine Cuisine opens November 3

Americans spent nearly $110 billion on their pets in 2021. Pet owners can spend even more money locally on their furry friend at a new restaurant catering specifically to dogs at The Beastro.

Beastro offers dogs and their humans the opportunity to curate healthy human-grade, quality fresh canine cuisine in a bowl.

Jessica Ann Tyson, Owner, and Creator of The Beastro said the business was inspired by her dog, Skip. Just like any dog, Skip loved human food and was happiest when they are loved and eat said food. However, some foods can make them deathly ill.

At the Beastro, they provide fresh canine cuisine and custom-curated meals that are healthy for dogs, giving dog-owners peace of mind. They also have a few food options for cats.

The Beastro: Fresh Canine Cuisine opens on Thursday, November 3.

Learn more at beastro.com.